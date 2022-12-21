Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,332 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $397.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

