Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $392.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

