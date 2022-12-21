SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

