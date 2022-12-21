Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.95.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.20. 2,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,942. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

