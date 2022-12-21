StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix stock traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $664.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,046. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

