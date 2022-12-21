StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $488.51. 5,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,972. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $338.65 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.37.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

