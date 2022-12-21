StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

