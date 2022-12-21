Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 147 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $157.44. 3,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,792. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $173.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.04. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

