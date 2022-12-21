Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,223. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

