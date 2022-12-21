Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $489,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. 36,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

