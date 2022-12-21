Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $2.94 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GS traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $347.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,694. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

