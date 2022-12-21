Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 273 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

