Streamr Achieves Market Cap of $17.60 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Streamr has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $849,986.22 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

