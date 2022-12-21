Streakk (STKK) Trading 66.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streakk (STKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $483,429.52 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 66.5% against the dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $260.65 or 0.01549162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 236.15305783 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $407,194.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

