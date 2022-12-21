Streakk Price Hits $266.02 on Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $266.02 or 0.01580160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $187,640.45 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 267.75015642 USD and is up 12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $485,772.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

