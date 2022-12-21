StockNews.com Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Buy

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 5,115,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 6.6% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Barclays by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

