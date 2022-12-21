StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 3.3 %

GROW opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

