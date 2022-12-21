StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

