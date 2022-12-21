StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 660,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

