StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

