StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

