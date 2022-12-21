StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.
Advaxis Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.