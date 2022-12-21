Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

