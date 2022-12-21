Status (SNT) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Status has a market cap of $80.82 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00225833 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,091,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,920,652,246.4051423 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02029113 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,385,975.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

