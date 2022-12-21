Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Down 0.9%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 2,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 49.34% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

