Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.32.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $247.20.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.