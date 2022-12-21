Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 143,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 304,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,526,639 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32.

