Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

