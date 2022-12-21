Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,202 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 256,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.