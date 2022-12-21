Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark Sells 252,428 Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RAVE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 14,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
