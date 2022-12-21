Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark Sells 252,428 Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 14,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

