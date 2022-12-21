SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,246,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,023,000 after buying an additional 2,320,859 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,222. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

