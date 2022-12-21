SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,364 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 9.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 76,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,254. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

