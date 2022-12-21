SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,521,000.

ONEV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.85. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.21. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $114.80.

