South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) Receives $78.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on South Pacific Resources from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Pacific Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 711,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,143,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the period.

South Pacific Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SPB opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. South Pacific Resources has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.51.

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.56). South Pacific Resources had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Pacific Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Pacific Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

South Pacific Resources Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

