Sourceless (STR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $168.01 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.01 million and $306.45 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015176 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040556 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800093 USD and is up 14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $354.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.