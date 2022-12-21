Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Financial Comparison

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.35 -$7.08 million ($0.71) -1.13 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonic Foundry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -25.77% -155.15% -34.46% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

