SingularityNET Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $53.95 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00015426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00226684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,164,650.6250527 with 1,146,021,523.1070104 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04604685 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,960,127.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

