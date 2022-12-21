Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 192.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,406 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,406 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Signature Bank worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $112.24 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

