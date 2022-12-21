Siacoin Trading Down 22.1% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $127.42 million and $6.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00392805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00872372 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00093755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00604347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00271383 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,817,122,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

