Siacoin Trading Down 22.1% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $127.42 million and $6.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00392805 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021938 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00872372 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00093755 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.00 or 0.00604347 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00271383 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,817,122,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
