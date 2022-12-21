Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCL. TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.71.

Shawcor Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE SCL traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.28. 204,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,567. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.44 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shawcor Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

