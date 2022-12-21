SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 17,155 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 17,155 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $61,586.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,469,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,228.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 273,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $12,406,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SES AI by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 497,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

