SelfKey Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. SelfKey has a market cap of $15.57 million and approximately $106,817.95 worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

