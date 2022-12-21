SelfKey (KEY) Tops One Day Volume of $818,247.46

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and $818,247.46 worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

