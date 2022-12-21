Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 222 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,198. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

