Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in International Paper were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in International Paper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 31,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,916. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

