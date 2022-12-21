Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 129,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,344,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.