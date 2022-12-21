Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.87.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,813 shares of company stock worth $8,906,316. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

