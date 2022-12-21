Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $386,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $437.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.22 and a 200 day moving average of $364.68. The company has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

