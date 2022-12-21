Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,851 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

