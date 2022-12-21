Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Increased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,450 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 0.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in SEA were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 288,766 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SEA by 43.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,917,143 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $128,180,000 after buying an additional 577,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of SE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,638. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

