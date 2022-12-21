Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. 915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

